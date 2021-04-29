Community water filtration system fails in Pownal

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents in Pownal are being warned not to drink their water after part of a community water filtration system failed.

Pownal is one of the towns where PFOA contamination was discovered a few years ago.

This time, the problem is too much iron and manganese in the water.

Now, the town wants the state to help approve plans for a permanent water filtration system so this can be fixed.

“Until we get that resolved, we’re not going to be able to get chlorine in the water, we’re not going to be able to drink it,” said Mark Smith, the chair of the Pownal Fire District #2 Board.

About 100 households using the Pownal Fire District #2 system have had their water filtered to remove dangerous PFAS for the past five years.

The district had been using a coconut shell husk as part of the filtration system, but the state told them to switch to a fully carbon-based medium. March 26 they made the complete switch.

“Immediately afterward, the water became discolored. There was large quantities of iron in the water, calcium, manganese,” Smith said.

Since then, the consultants for the water system and the state have been testing the water. The biggest issue is iron and manganese eat chlorine in the water, resulting in a do-not-drink notice.

“We felt it necessary to put out this notice just so everything is protected because it was an anomalous situation,” said Ben Montross, the manager of the Vermont Drinking Water Program.

Montross says the state suggested the new carbon filter saying it is more effective in removing PFAS.

Five or six other water stations use the same filter with no problems.

“They switched the type of carbon; we don’t know if that led to the issue. We suspect not, but really without more data it’s hard to tell,” Montross said.

Another problem is the system itself is only temporary, built in 2016 to last about two years.

The district says they are waiting for the state to approve plans for a permanent system while the state says they have yet to receive the official design for the new system.

“No system is perfect. But certainly, when you’ve had a system for five years that’s called temporary, you start to wonder if this will become more common as the system ages,” said Donna Lauzon, a Pownal resident on the water system.

Lauzon received the do-not-drink notice around April 22. But she saw complaints popping up before that on social media.

For some people on the system, their water had a reddish-brown tint to it. Lauzon’s water is clear and there is no smell to it.

Since manganese is in the water, boiling it is impossible-- it will still be contaminated.

Water bottles are being handed out at the fire station but it’s frustrating to citizens who lived through this five years ago.

“I just hope that perhaps the state and the responsible parties can just work together to get this fixed permanently as soon as possible,” Lauzon said.

The state is continuing to test for iron and manganese to determine where it is coming from and whether there is a short-term solution until the permanent system is put into place.

In the meantime, residents on the water system will most likely have a do-not-drink water notice into next week.

Related Stories:

More testing after PFAS found at old Pownal landfill

Test drilling work to start at former landfill in Pownal

Vermont firm selected to conduct North Pownal water study

Vermont expands PFAS testing to 10 schools

Vermont poised to expand statewide PFAS testing

Vermont bill requires testing for PFAS in drinking water

Vermont seeking comments on PFAS sampling program

Vermont sues DuPont, 3M over PFAS contamination

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.