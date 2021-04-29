Advertisement

English rockers Genesis announce 1st U.S. tour in 14 years

In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks,...
In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and Phil Collins pose for a photo during an interview in London. The English rock band is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years. The trio announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, April 29, 2021, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — English rock band Genesis is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15.

The 14-date tour will also visit Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia. The trek wraps in Boston on Dec. 15.

Genesis will play two shows in the New York area: They visit Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 5 and will play the brand-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Dec. 10.

Tickets for the general public go on sale May 7.

On the tour, Collins, Banks and Rutherford will be joined by their longtime guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer and Nic Collins on drums.

Genesis’ last U.S. tour was 2007′s Turn It On Again: The Tour.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Stewart
Double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble
Two women are facing charges-- accused of poisoning another woman.
Police: 2 women accused in poisoning
Jonathan Amerault
Couple indicted in death, decapitation of Keene man
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says several private parties are exploring whether anything...
Can Koffee Kup be reopened?

Latest News

dfg
Stec makes first official visit to Plattsburgh
fd
NY lawmakers consider ban of flame retardants in consumer products
sdf
Community water filtration system fails in Pownal
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) recaps joint session speech
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
What do President Biden’s climate goals mean for Vermont?