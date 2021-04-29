First direct flight to Boston takes off Thursday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington International Airport will take off on their first direct flight from Burlington to Boston since 2008 on Thursday.

Thanks to Boutique Air, that trip will take you 45-minutes. This private plane can fit up to eight passengers.

The San Francisco-based company says their trips are centered around business and leisure.

This airline runs once-daily in the early afternoon and round-trip flights will be available seven days a week.

Even though its a small plane you can still bring a carry-on item and a checked bag.

Thursday’s flight leaves at 1:15 p.m.

