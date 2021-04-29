Major Ingrid Jonas to retire from Vermont State Police

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Major Ingrid Jonas is set to retire as Commander of Vermont State Police.

Vermont State Police says Major Ingrid Jonas left her mark through criminal investigative work and was promoted through several ranks. She started as a trooper, to detective, and then commander.

Major Jonas’ last day is May 7th. Major Jonas joined the Vermont state police in 1998.



