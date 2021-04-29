Advertisement

Major Ingrid Jonas to retire from Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police Maj. Ingrid Jonas is seen in this official portrait taken at Headquarters...
Vermont State Police Maj. Ingrid Jonas is seen in this official portrait taken at Headquarters in Waterbury.(VERMONT STATE POLICE | COURTESY VERMONT STATE POLICE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Major Ingrid Jonas is set to retire as Commander of Vermont State Police.

Vermont State Police says Major Ingrid Jonas left her mark through criminal investigative work and was promoted through several ranks. She started as a trooper, to detective, and then commander.

Major Jonas’ last day is May 7th. Major Jonas joined the Vermont state police in 1998.

