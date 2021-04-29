Medical examiner: St. Johnsbury man died of ‘penetrating sharp injury’

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury man who police say died under suspicious circumstances, appears to have been stabbed, according to the medical examiner’s initial findings.

Johnnie Simpson’s body was found on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury in February. Police have said the 45-year-old had been dropped off at the Ocean State Job Lot a couple of miles away. Authorities have so far declined to comment on the suspicious death, but Simpson’s death certificate lists the cause of death as pressure on the heart due to a “penetrating sharp injury of the torso.” His manner of death could not be determined.

Family members have said the father of three struggled with mental health issues. Simpson also had a police record, including an armed standoff in 2019.

