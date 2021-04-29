Advertisement

Medical examiner: St. Johnsbury man died of ‘penetrating sharp injury’

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: News7-NVU)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury man who police say died under suspicious circumstances, appears to have been stabbed, according to the medical examiner’s initial findings.

Johnnie Simpson’s body was found on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury in February. Police have said the 45-year-old had been dropped off at the Ocean State Job Lot a couple of miles away. Authorities have so far declined to comment on the suspicious death, but Simpson’s death certificate lists the cause of death as pressure on the heart due to a “penetrating sharp injury of the torso.” His manner of death could not be determined.

Family members have said the father of three struggled with mental health issues. Simpson also had a police record, including an armed standoff in 2019.

Related Stories:

Brother mourns sibling’s suspicious death

Police investigating suspicious death in St. Johnsbury

Police: Dad holds 8-year-old daughter hostage during armed standoff

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Stewart
Double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble
Two women are facing charges-- accused of poisoning another woman.
Police: 2 women accused in poisoning
Jonathan Amerault
Couple indicted in death, decapitation of Keene man
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe

Latest News

Jennifer Fornwalt
Vermont woman accused of kidnapping driver in New Hampshire
Everyone Eats packaged meal
1M restaurant meals provided in Vermont pandemic program
Investigators have been unable to pinpoint the cause of Monday's fire at the Williamstown...
Cause of Williamstown church fire remains undetermined
Indian Point Energy Center will permanently stop producing nuclear power Friday.
Former Vt. Yankee owner shutting down NY nuke plant