Moderna ups COVID vaccine production

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Moderna wants to make up to a billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year as it ups production.

Back in January, the initial global estimate was 600 million doses.

The drugmaker now says it wants to add another 200 million to 400 million to the tally.

The goal for 2022 is 3 billion doses.

The Moderna estimates include the company’s authorized COVID-19 vaccine along with potentially lower-dose variant boosters and pediatric vaccines that are in the works.

The drugmaker says it will start making investments at manufacturing facilities this year and ramp up production after that.

The company also says it’s working to extend the shelf life of its vaccines.

