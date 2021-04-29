New effort to document old Vermont sugarhouses

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX)- A new project is underway to document the hundreds of old sugarhouses in Vermont.

Backyard sugar-maker Dori Ross started the project after realizing nothing like this exists. She hopes chronicling the history of these old houses before some of them disappear will give the state enough incentive to use grant money to preserve them.

Renovations are being done at the West River Farm in South Londonderry, but this sugarhouse was built in the mid-1800s and has had different owners through the years. Currently, it’s owned by the Dugan family out of Chicago.

Mark Stevens is the caretaker and Vince Clark is the sugar-maker. Both are from Londonderry.

It’s one of the hundreds of sugarhouses that are part of the project.

Ross, who owns Tonewood in the Mad River Valley, launched “The Sugarhouse Project” last March. She says she was inspired to start the project after spending time in the sugarhouse and sugarbush working with experienced sugar-makers and listening to the stories they had to tell. She realized someone needed to document these old sugarhouses before they go away for good.

Her team consists of Historian and author Matt Thomas, and UVM senior and Colchester native Sawyer Loftus. Loftus is also part of UVM’s Center for Research on Vermont.

I asked Ross and Loftus about the project and some of the interesting things they’re learning in this venture.

“Vince and Mark showed us the wooden collection tanks. I didn’t even know wooden collection tanks existed. So every time I go to a sugarhouse, I just see older, really unique, you know, details and a piece of history. So this was one in particular,” Ross said.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: And you’re hearing all of these stories from these sugar-makers. What’s one of the central themes that you’re hearing?

Dori Ross: It’s a labor of love. No sugar-maker says it’s easy and I think most sugar-makers, they’re just so deeply rooted to what they do and what they love. It’s so inspiring.

---

Scott Fleishman: What’s your goal when you’re out at these sugarhouses?

Sawyer Loftus: I look for that history first and foremost. And then I also look for the more personal stories of the family connections, because I think that’s really what connects all of these different sugar-makers, no matter where they are, no matter how old their house is, they all have a very similar story, which is I’ve been doing this for years and it runs in my family and it’s expensive and it’s hard, but we, we do it anyway.”

Watch the video to see more of Scott’s interview with Ross and Loftus.

Click here to learn more about the Sugarhouse Project and how your community may be able to save some of these houses.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.