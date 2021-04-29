Advertisement

NH Senate passes bill to make secret police list public

New Hampshire’s secret list of roughly 270 police officers with credibility issues would be...
New Hampshire’s secret list of roughly 270 police officers with credibility issues would be made public under a bill passed Thursday by the state Senate.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s secret list of roughly 270 police officers with credibility issues would be made public under a bill passed Thursday by the state Senate.

The so-called Laurie list tracks officers whose credibility may be called into question during a trial because of something in their personnel records.

While the attorney general’s office and law enforcement unions traditionally have opposed the list’s release, both back the compromise legislation sent to the House on Thursday.

Under the bill, the list would become public after a six-month period during which officers could contest their placement on the list.

