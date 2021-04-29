Part-time Vermonters can register for their shot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The last Vermont group becomes eligible for the COVID vaccine Thursday.

Any part-time Vermonters and out of state college students that don’t plan on staying in the state this summer can now register for the vaccine.

They can sign up on the state health department website or with your local pharmacy.

Vaccine appointments are already available for all Vermonters 16 and older.

