Plattsburgh searching for new city police chief

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is looking for a new top cop.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest announced on Thursday that after several discussions, Chief Levi Ritter decided to resign.

Ritter took a leave of absence in mid-December citing personal reasons. A short time later, he was put on administrative leave.

The mayor’s office says the city decided it needed to go in a different direction with police management.

Ritter went on the paid leave roughly two months after being named in a use of force lawsuit from an arrest in 2017.

The search is now on for Ritter’s replacement, who will manage the Lake City’s approximately 45 officers.

