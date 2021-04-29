Senior residents displaced following fire

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Senior residents of the Canterbury Inn Residential Care facility in St. Johnsbury are being housed in a hotel after a fire this weekend.

Fire officials say the fire started Sunday night in the laundry room and was contained to only that room.

After interviews with the building owner, officials say he started a gas fired clothes dryer and 15 minutes later, the fire alarm went off.

Crews are now working on removing residual smoke from the building.

No one was injured during the fire.

Officials say if the building didn’t have functioning fire sprinkler and fire alarms systems, it could have been a different outcome.

According to the facility, residents are staying at the Comfort Inn and will be back as soon as it is deemed safe.

We want you all to know we are doing well! The Comfort Inn has gone above and beyond to make us feel at home during this... Posted by Canterbury Inn on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

