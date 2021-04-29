State police hold cars involved in fatal crashes indefinitely

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are concerned about deadly crashes as we approach summer.

Last July was the deadliest on the road in a decade. So far this year, there have been 12 deadly crashes resulting in 14 deaths.

When a car is involved in a fatal accident, the car is held indefinitely so police can investigate.

Six of those cars are at the New Haven State Police Barracks.

The crash reconstruction unit says the cars can play a vital role even years in the future.

The team arrives on scene when the crash occurs, often collecting short term evidence like skid marks on the road. But the investigation is ongoing, and can take years, meaning the car is considered long-term evidence.

Damage, car pieces or lack there of, play a role in determining what happens in a case. But the team leader for the crash reconstruction unit says these cars go beyond just evidence or numbers.

“When we talk about the number of fatalities that occur in the state, sometimes its just a number, but whether you are driving past the barracks and going to the scene, or you’re coming to the barracks and looking at the cars, it just goes to show you the story that is associated with each one. Though it might just be a number or statistic that comes out weekly, like these are life-altering events,” said Sgt. Thomas Howard.

They say their job ultimately is just fact-gathering. It is states attorneys that determine what happens with a car when a case is closed.

