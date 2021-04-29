Stec makes first official visit to Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York state Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, got a tour of Plattsburgh Thursday to discuss some of the issues the city faces.

Stec was joined by Mayor Chris Rosenquest and other department heads to look at locations including the wastewater treatment facility, and the firehouse and police department. It’s the first time the Republican has visited the city since winning the 45th district seat in November.

He says he hopes to offer ideas and solutions to Plattsburgh that are used in some of his district’s other cities. “Lot of similarities and parallels between the city of Plattsburgh and the city of Glens Falls, so it will be interesting for me, because I’m very familiar with the city of Glens Falls -- growing up there -- to compare what are some of the challenges and issues and maybe offer some insight. You know, hey, call the mayor of Glens Falls and see how he did this or vice versa, because these are two really sister cities of the senate district,” Stec said.

Stec previously served in the Assembly since 2012.

