U.S. Marshals warn of imposter phone scams

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Marshals are warning people about an imposter scam involving people claiming to be the U.S. Marshals, court officers, and other law enforcement.

Scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses. Scammers urge the victims to buy a prepaid debit card, such as Green Dot card or gift card and read the card number over the phone to satisfy the fine or by depositing the cash into bitcoin ATMs.

The Marshals office also warns that the scammers provide information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse address.

Those who receive a call are urged to report it.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found on the U.S. Marshals website.

