Vermont Army National Guard is now recruiting women to all units

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard is the first in the nation to open all combat arms units within its organization to women.

Since the department of the army opened combat roles to women in 2016, they could transfer, but not enlist into combat units until specific conditions were met.

Requirements included putting women into leadership roles throughout the units, completing gender integration training and demonstrating a healthy unit culture through organizational climate surveys.

