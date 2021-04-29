Advertisement

Vermont asked to review thousands of unemployment claims

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Labor has directed Vermont to review the eligibility of thousands of Vermonters who received unemployment benefits over the last 13 months after the state deactivated some eligibility criteria to speed payments during the pandemic. VTDigger first reported the story.

Vermont’s labor commissioner and congressional delegation are asking the federal government to reverse the order.

A U.S. Labor Department official said in an April 1 letter that Vermont’s practice of paying people before establishing a person’s eligibility creates “a substantial compliance issue” under federal law and the potential for significant overpayments. 

