Vermont woman accused of kidnapping driver in New Hampshire

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Hartford Police say a Vermont woman faces kidnapping and other charges in a strange incident involving a stolen gun, a snatched cellphone and a driver forced to provide a ride from New Hampshire to Vermont.

It started Wednesday morning at the Irving Oil gas station in Hanover, New Hampshire. Police say Jennifer Fornwalt, 48, of Bradford, stole a gun from a car parked at the gas station, then got into a different car, grabbed the driver’s cellphone and waited in the back seat.

The motorist got back in the car and drove off before noticing Fornwalt in the back seat. Police say Fornwalt demanded a ride to White River Junction and held onto the driver’s phone so he couldn’t call for help.

Investigators say in White River Junction, Fornwalt got out of the car and gave the driver his cellphone back. That’s when he noticed she had a gun.

Fornwalt faces charges of kidnapping, interfering with access to emergency services and possession of stolen property.

She also faces charges in New Hampshire in connection with the incident and for being a fugitive.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.