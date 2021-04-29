Advertisement

Virtual summit aims to provide blueprint for Vermont’s future

By Dom Amato
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont nonprofit is looking to create a blueprint for the state’s future priorities.

The Vermont Council on Rural Development is hosting the Summit on the Future of Vermont.

The virtual event will bring people together to discuss what is called the Vermont Proposition. It’s a list of transformational ideas for the state’s economy, environment and people.

Hundreds are expected to virtually attend. The organization wants to hear your thoughts, too, about how you envision Vermont’s landscape in the future.

“We know we’re not going to get it perfectly right. We know we’re not above the fray of the conversation or that we know better than everyone else. We’re trying to be an honest broker to think through and add up the voice of Vermonters the best we can in this process,” said Paul Costello of the Vermont Council on Rural Development.

Watch the video to see our Dom Amato’s full interview with Paul Costello on what will be discussed and how organizers hope it can provide a blueprint for the future.

The summit is set for May 26-27. Click here for full details on how you can make your voice heard and how you can register to join the conversation.

