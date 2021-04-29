Advertisement

Wanted man arrested following December shooting and home invasion

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A homeless man is in jail after police say he was involved in a shooting last December.

Police say they arrested 40-year-old Calvin Therrien Wednesday.

We’re told it’s all in connection to a shooting on December 28 in White River Junction.

Police say Therrien and 33-year-old Anthony Cormier forced their way into a home, shot one person in the arm and beat another with a metal pipe before taking off.

Cormier had been arrested previously and until Wednesday, Therrien was on the run.

Therrien was also wanted in New Hampshire for a drug charge.

We’re told more charges could be coming.

