WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID-19 update

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold a pandemic briefing Thursday afternoon.

It comes as the state, along with other areas in the Northeast, continue to see a decline in daily COVID case counts.

It comes as the state, along with other areas in the Northeast, continue to see a decline in daily COVID case counts. But while New Hampshire has seen a 39% drop in cases over the past two weeks, the death rate has remained persistently high, increasing over that same period by 109%. As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials have reported a total of 94,405 coronavirus cases. There have been a total of 1,296 deaths.

At least 60% of residents have had at least one vaccination.

Starting May 23, New Hampshire is once again requiring that people receiving unemployment benefits be looking for work. “This return to our traditional, more normalized system is a sign that we are getting back to normal, and I would like to thank the team at Employment Security for their efforts in opening up access to job seekers and employers,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement Wednesday.

