Watch out for syringes and meth waste this Green Up Day

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - This Green Up Day, Vermont town officials want you to stay away from syringes and meth waste.

The town of Thetford is asking if you see any syringes while you’re picking up trash on Saturday, to mark the location and notify them to arrange for a safe pick-up.

They also want you to be aware of containers that could be used to make meth.

Often plastic or glass bottles will be used with tubes coming out.

We’re told even if there are no tubes, to look for white, yellowish, or brown residue inside the containers.

They say moving these things can sometimes result in a fire, explosion or release harmful fumes that can burn your airways and lungs.

Officials say entire labs can be found in toolboxes, coolers, or other storage containers.

Watch out for the smell of ammonia, areas with several empty cold medicine and diet pill bottles or blister packs, and torn apart lithium batteries.

If you find a dump site, you’re being asked to leave the area and call 911.

