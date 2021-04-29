Advertisement

Watch out for syringes and meth waste this Green Up Day

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - This Green Up Day, Vermont town officials want you to stay away from syringes and meth waste.

The town of Thetford is asking if you see any syringes while you’re picking up trash on Saturday, to mark the location and notify them to arrange for a safe pick-up.

They also want you to be aware of containers that could be used to make meth.

Often plastic or glass bottles will be used with tubes coming out.

We’re told even if there are no tubes, to look for white, yellowish, or brown residue inside the containers.

They say moving these things can sometimes result in a fire, explosion or release harmful fumes that can burn your airways and lungs.

Officials say entire labs can be found in toolboxes, coolers, or other storage containers.

Watch out for the smell of ammonia, areas with several empty cold medicine and diet pill bottles or blister packs, and torn apart lithium batteries.

If you find a dump site, you’re being asked to leave the area and call 911.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble
Barry Stewart
Double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Two women are facing charges-- accused of poisoning another woman.
Police: 2 women accused in poisoning
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe
Jonathan Amerault
Couple indicted in death, decapitation of Keene man

Latest News

Vermont AG aims to make dent in robocall scourge
Calvin Therrien
Wanted man arrested following December shooting and home invasion
File photo
Wreckage from deadly crashes a sober reminder of risks of the road
This Green Up Day, Vermont town officials want you to stay away from syringes and meth waste.
Watch out for syringes and meth waste this Green Up Day