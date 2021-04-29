BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The waves of wet weather continue to roll along that frontal boundary that is stalled over the Northeast.

Yet another batch of rain will be giving us a decent soaking from this afternoon through this evening and overnight tonight and we can even expect more showers during the day on Friday. An additional 1/2″ to 1″ or more of rain can be expected.

Friday afternoon colder air will be working it’s way back into the region with blustery WNW winds! Rain showers will change to snow showers in the higher elevations, mainly above 1500 feet. There could be a few inches of snow accumulation at the tops of the Green and White mountains, and even more possible in the Adirondacks by Saturday. How’s that for the first day of May? There may be a few sunny breaks by later in the day on Saturday.

Sunday will be the better, warmer weekend day. We may still see some showers as another disturbance moves through Saturday night into Sunday morning. We do have hope of seeing the sunshine again Sunday afternoon.

It will be unsettled right through the week next week. We do expect to see some sunshine from time to time, but there threat of showers will always be nearby.

