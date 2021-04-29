BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy “Friday Eve” (Thursday), everyone! We have been in a fairly dry weather pattern for a long, long time. That is now changing as we transition to a wetter weather pattern for the near future.

A wobbly frontal boundary has been stalled over the northeast, and disturbances have been riding along that front, bringing batches of showers from time to time. Another batch will be coming in this afternoon & evening with a heavier, steadier rain, after a morning of just drizzle, clouds, and fog. Periods of rain will be on & off through tonight and through the day Friday. An additional 1/2″ to 1″ or more of rain can be expected.

As we go through the afternoon on Friday, colder air will start to barrel in on increasingly blustery WNW winds. Rain showers will change to snow showers in the higher elevations, mainly above 1500 feet or so. There could be a few inches of snow accumulation at the tops of the Green & White mountains, and especially the Adirondacks as we get into the first day of May on Saturday. There may be a few sunny breaks by later in the day on Saturday.

Sunday will be the better, warmer weekend day. It may still feature some rain, though, as a minor disturbance moves through Saturday night into early Sunday with rain showers. We should get some sunshine later in the day.

A series of fast-moving disturbances will keep a chance for showers going for each day of next week. There may be some breaks of sun from time to time, but generally, it is going to be a wet stretch of weather.

April showers bring May flowers. Those May flowers may be big and plentiful with all this rain coming at us! -Gary

