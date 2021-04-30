11-year-old collecting birthday greetings from across the globe

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - As a cool surprise birthday gift for her daughter this year, a Barre mother reached out on social media to friends and family hoping they would send postcards from every state.

Eleven-year-old Jordan Blondin enjoys traveling, so her mom thought in this year of limited travel opportunities, she could take a kind of virtual tour. Word traveled from the initial social media post and so far Blondin has received about 100 postcards, not just from the U.S., but across the globe, and many of them from complete strangers.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Blondin about her new collection.

