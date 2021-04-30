Advertisement

Anais Mitchell to speak at Middlebury College graduation

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Acclaimed Vermont playwright, composer, and musician Anais Mitchell will be delivering the 2021 commencement address at Middlebury College.

Mitchell has won a Grammy and eight Tony Awards and is the creative force behind the hit Broadway musical “Hadestown.” The native Vermonter is also a 2004 Middlebury graduate.

Middlebury’s commencement will be Saturday, May 29.

Related Stories:

Remote students, families won’t be allowed at Middlebury commencement

Area colleges taking different approaches to commencements

Vermont singer-songwriter’s musical leads Tony nominations

Vermonter wins big at Tonys for ‘Hadestown’

Vermont-born musical takes home 8 Tony Awards

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Fornwalt
Vermont woman accused of kidnapping driver in New Hampshire
Barry Stewart
Double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Calvin Therrien
Wanted man arrested for shooting and home invasion
File photo
Wreckage from deadly crashes a sober reminder of risks of the road
The U.S. Department of Labor has directed Vermont to review the eligibility of thousands of...
Vermont directed to review thousands of unemployment claims

Latest News

Kiah Morris/File
Bennington agrees to pay $137K to Black former lawmaker, family
File photo
Vermonters gear up for Green Up Day
Anais Mitchell to address Middlebury 2021 class
Anais Mitchell to address Middlebury 2021 class
Free school meals continue to end of school year.
Barre gets free lunches for students until 2022