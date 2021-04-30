Anais Mitchell to speak at Middlebury College graduation
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Acclaimed Vermont playwright, composer, and musician Anais Mitchell will be delivering the 2021 commencement address at Middlebury College.
Mitchell has won a Grammy and eight Tony Awards and is the creative force behind the hit Broadway musical “Hadestown.” The native Vermonter is also a 2004 Middlebury graduate.
Middlebury’s commencement will be Saturday, May 29.
Related Stories:
Remote students, families won’t be allowed at Middlebury commencement
Area colleges taking different approaches to commencements
Vermont singer-songwriter’s musical leads Tony nominations
Vermonter wins big at Tonys for ‘Hadestown’
Vermont-born musical takes home 8 Tony Awards
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.