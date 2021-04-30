Anais Mitchell to speak at Middlebury College graduation

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Acclaimed Vermont playwright, composer, and musician Anais Mitchell will be delivering the 2021 commencement address at Middlebury College.

Mitchell has won a Grammy and eight Tony Awards and is the creative force behind the hit Broadway musical “Hadestown.” The native Vermonter is also a 2004 Middlebury graduate.

Middlebury’s commencement will be Saturday, May 29.

Related Stories:

Remote students, families won’t be allowed at Middlebury commencement

Area colleges taking different approaches to commencements

Vermont singer-songwriter’s musical leads Tony nominations

Vermonter wins big at Tonys for ‘Hadestown’

Vermont-born musical takes home 8 Tony Awards

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.