Astronomers size-up neutron stars

Neutron star animation
Neutron star animation(NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of astronomers recently announced they’ve measured the size of a neutron star, an object on the verge of collapsing into a black hole.

They studied this star using NASA’s NICER telescope on the International Space Station. Until this recent research, not a lot was known about neutron stars. But NASA was able to measure one and learned that it’s about the size of a city --15 miles across. But in that space, two sun’s worth of matter is crushed, making it the densest object we know of.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Zaven Arzoumanian, a member of the NICER team, about the significance of the discovery.

