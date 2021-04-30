Bassist Tony Markellis dies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bassist Tony Markellis, who played with some of the best-known musicians in our region -- and played with soul -- has died.
Markellis was perhaps best known for his work with The Trey Anastasio Band and Phish. He was also a founding member of the Unknown Blues Band with Big Joe Burrell and helped start Vermont’s groundbreaking jazz-fusion group, Kilimanjaro.
There were no immediate details available on the circumstances of his death.
