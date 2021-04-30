Advertisement

Bennington agrees to pay $137K to Black former lawmaker, family

Kiah Morris/File
Kiah Morris/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The town of Bennington has agreed to pay the family of a Black former state lawmaker $137,000 and issue a public apology over complaints that the Bennington Police Department didn’t adequately investigate online and other racially motivated harassment.

The Bennington Banner reports that the select board unanimously approved the settlement agreement concerning the complaint to the Human Rights Commission from Kiah Morris and her family.

Morris, who was the only Black woman in the Legislature, resigned in 2018 after receiving what she said were online and other racial threats. The family later sold their home and moved out of Bennington. 

