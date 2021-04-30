Advertisement

Burlington Farmers Market to open May 8th

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington farmers market opens next weekend for its 41st season.

Opening day is Saturday, May 8th from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

This year with the pandemic operations will be different; you will be required to wear a face covering, sanitize and wash your hands before entering the market, and follow physical distancing guidelines.

There will be over 60 farmers, prepared food producers, and artisan craft vendors.

