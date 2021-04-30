Advertisement

City of Burlington to release new public safety survey

By Erin Brown
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - How do we make Burlington safer? That’s what the city wants you to help them solve.

The police and public safety joint commission is releasing a public survey next month. The goal is to gather the community’s thoughts on the needs and vision for building a safe and healthy Burlington, and how to meet that goal.

They want to hear how safe you feel at different hours of the day, what your biggest concern is, and how your interactions with Burlington police have been.

“Some people have had more than one interaction with the police and I think you may want to give people the opportunity and indicate to them that they can talk about more than one, and maybe also the year in which that interaction occurred,” said police commissioner Stephanie Seguino.

The joint commission hopes to have a final draft of the survey by the end of next week. They say it will be open to the public from May 10th to the 31st.

