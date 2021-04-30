Enosburg man arrested for selling meth and heroin

ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) -

Vermont State Police have been investigating a case into the sale of methamphetamine and heroin, since July 2020.

Police say 41 year old, Warren Poole of Enosburg, was arrested Tuesday after the investigation revealed that Poole sold meth and heroin. Poole was under supervision by the Vermont Department of Corrections as a parolee.

Poole was issued a citation to appear in court.

