Escaped murder suspect arrested after Atlanta news crew spots him

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jsaan Carlos Strover....
This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jsaan Carlos Strover. Strover, an Arizona murder suspect, broke away from deputies at Atlanta’s airport and escaped into nearby woods Thursday, April 29, 2021, touching off a massive search for the fugitive. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)(Atlanta Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A local television news crew says it spotted an Arizona murder suspect and flagged police, resulting in the man being taken back into custody after a daylong search.

A reporter for WSB-TV says he and a photojournalist saw 20-year-old Jsaan Strover as they were driving down a road near the Atlanta airport late Thursday.

The reporter says they flagged down nearby police and filmed the suspect being recaptured. Strover was wanted for murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in Arizona.

He had gotten away from two Maricopa County deputies at the Atlanta airport while they were dropping off a rental car earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

