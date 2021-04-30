Former Koffee Kup workers file lawsuit over abrupt closure

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Koffee Kup workers are suing to get more money out of their defunct employer.

The Burlington-baed bakery and its Bennington subsidiary, the Vermont Bread Company, both closed Monday without warning. Many employees learned about the move when they showed up for work.

Now, there’s a class-action lawsuit. Plaintiffs argue that the bakery, which employed over 400 in Vermont and other Northeast locations, violated the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by not giving 60 days notice before the closure, and so the company now owes employees 60 days of pay and benefits.

