Advertisement

Josh Duggar of ‘19 Kids and Counting’ arrested

Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington County, Arkansas.(Source: Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Josh Duggar, the former “19 Kids and Counting” star, has been arrested and is being held without bond in an Arkansas jail.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington County.

Online jail records do not indicate what he’s charged with, but he has a hearing Friday afternoon.

The 33-year-old has faced various controversies in the last several years.

In May 2015, Duggar apologized for his “wrongdoing” after a police report revealed he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching underage girls.

The Duggars are known for being devout Christians who don’t believe in practicing birth control and whose children follow strict courtship rules.

Duggar ultimately confessed to having a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife Anna.

Earlier this week, his wife announced that the couple is expecting their seventh child together.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Stewart
Double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Jennifer Fornwalt
Vermont woman accused of kidnapping driver in New Hampshire
Calvin Therrien
Wanted man arrested for shooting and home invasion
File photo
Wreckage from deadly crashes a sober reminder of risks of the road
The inaugural flight from Burlington to Boston on Boutique Air landed Thursday afternoon. It...
Burlington to Boston direct flights take off

Latest News

Anais Mitchell to address Middlebury 2021 class
Anais Mitchell to speak at Middlebury College graduation
Anais Mitchell to address Middlebury 2021 class
Anais Mitchell to address Middlebury 2021 class
Elections officials fear partisan vote counts like the one underway in Arizona could be the...
Arizona vote recount contractor releases privacy policies
Elections officials fear partisan vote counts like the one underway in Arizona could be the...
Questions surround election audit in Arizona
Free school meals continue to end of school year.
Barre gets free lunches for students until 2022