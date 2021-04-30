Massive fraud attempts prompt shutdown of Vt. online unemployment system

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Massive fraud attempts are forcing the state of Vermont to suspend its online unemployment system.

The state says the move announced late Friday is because more than 90% of claims being filed are fraudulent. If you have not applied for benefits but receive mail or notices from the labor department, report it immediately. This also applies to employers who receive an unemployment request from an employee who is still working.

“Our ultimate goal is to protect Vermonters, whether that be ensuring individuals receive timely benefits or preventing fraudsters from using the identities of innocent Vermonters to defraud the state. In this case, the most secure solution was to remove the application and make the criminals have to call to open a claim. When we did this, the number of claims being filed dropped by 90% and so too did the fraud,” Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said in a statement.

