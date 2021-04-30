Advertisement

NH senators ask for guidance on COVID relief funds

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire are requesting that the Treasury Department provides guidance to states on uses of funds provided by the American Rescue Plan.

“The American Rescue Plan provided $350 billion in emergency relief to state and local governments that have been on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis,” the senators wrote in a letter Friday to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “This relief will boost the economic recovery by protecting jobs, strengthening community services, facilitating necessary infrastructure investments, and replacing lost revenue.”

The senators said given impending budget deadlines, New Hampshire and other states “require prompt guidance from Treasury regarding the eligible uses of state and local relief funds.”

They said specifically, states need guidance on a section of law that “aims to ensure that relief funds are directed toward essential workers, services, and investments.”

