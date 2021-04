BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old neutered male cat named Stormy.

Stormy is super soft and loves to play as much as he can. The way to this boy’s heart is through, treats, pets, and playtime. If you’d like to learn more about this majestic cat you can check out Chittenden County’s Humane Society website.

