Plattsburgh mayor tries to move forward in wake of police chief shakeup

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Friday marked the official last day for Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter. The chief was put on paid leave four months ago, shortly after being named in a 2017 excessive use of force lawsuit with five other officers. But as the chief steps down, a number of questions remain about the reasons behind his departure.

“When I took office in January, it was already pretty much decided what was going to happen with that position,” Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said Friday.

Until now, the mayor has refused to discuss the status of Chief Ritter and his unexplained absence from the police department. Now, Rosenquest says since he took office, he’s only been focused on a path forward for the department because the decision had already been made that Ritter had to go. “It wasn’t necessarily the attitude of the administration, not necessarily my personal attitude, but a number of the other elected officials,” he said.

The mayor says he doesn’t believe there was a settlement or severance and wasn’t clear on why the chief left or why he was placed on leave in the first place. “Because that happened before I joined on. I don’t understand the details of why he went on personal leave and even why -- not all the reasons. I know some of the reasons. He was placed on administrative leave,” Rosenquest said.

We asked if the pending lawsuit against Ritter and the city played any role in the resignation or decision to look at new leadership. “I don’t, I don’t really know, and honestly even if I did, I probably wouldn’t comment on that because it’s pending,” Rosenquest said.

He says RItter actually submitted his resignation in February and that he continued to draw his regular salary of more than $90,000 a year for the entire five months he was on leave. Rosenquest says he and the chief had a number of talks over that period, which he said were mostly positive. “We wanted to work pretty closely to make sure that things worked out for him and for the city,” he said.

Now, the city is opening up its search for its new top cop. While the job is being advertised nationally, Rosenquest hopes to promote from within “They’ve got to be very community-driven, very outward, focused on creating those relationships with different organizations and different agencies and members of the community,” he said.

Rosenquest says he’s unsure how long it will take to do the search and find a replacement.

The plaintiff’s lawyer in the case against Ritter on Friday said the discovery process has been completed but no trial date has been set.

