Saint Albans man arrested, accused of selling cocaine

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have been investigating a cocaine distribution case since March of 2020. With cooperation with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and South Burlington Police Department, Police arrested 33 year-old Logan Todd, of St. Albans, Thursday.

Todd is accused of selling the cocaine in St. Albans.

Todd was issued a citation to appear in St. Albans court on July 27th.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.