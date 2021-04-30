Advertisement

Saint Albans man arrested, accused of selling cocaine

Cutout Photo: 401(K) 2012 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 <br />Photo: Steve Buissinne
Cutout Photo: 401(K) 2012 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 <br />Photo: Steve Buissinne(WCTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have been investigating a cocaine distribution case since March of 2020. With cooperation with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and South Burlington Police Department, Police arrested 33 year-old Logan Todd, of St. Albans, Thursday.

Todd is accused of selling the cocaine in St. Albans.

Todd was issued a citation to appear in St. Albans court on July 27th.

