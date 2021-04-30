Saranac Town Clerk arrested, accused of stealing money

SARANAC, NY. (WCAX) - The Saranac Town Clerk has been arrested Thursday for allegedly falsifying records and hiding her failure to deposit more than $800 in cash payments to the town that she collected as the Clerk.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Clinton County District Attorney, Andrew Wylie say 54 year old, Mary Bell, the Clerk of the Town of Saranac actions have been exposed after a course of routine examination.

Bell is accused of stealing money from various clerk fees including dog licenses, marriage licenses, building permits and a death certificate, but deposited only $392 of that cash into the public coffers. To hide the more than $800 in missing cash, Bell substituted funds leftover in a dormant town clerk bank account.

Bell is charged with falsifying business records, corrupting the government, and official misconduct.

