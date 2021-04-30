Settlement reached with bank in Kingdom Con case

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The federal receiver overseeing two Vermont ski resorts after their owner was accused of massive fraud involving foreign investors’ money has reached a proposed $1.75 million settlement with People’s United Bank.

The bank was accused of misappropriating investor funds. A final approval hearing is scheduled for July 1. According to a notice from receiver Michael Goldberg, the settlement is between a group of investors that filed a complaint in federal court, the receiver and the bank.

It settles all claims that were and could have been asserted against the bank by the investors and receiver.

Related Stories:

US agency decision revives Vermont foreign investor center

Auditor’s report takes aim at Vermont EB-5 Center’s conflicted role in Kingdom Con

High court says lawsuit can proceed for failed oversight in Kingdom Con case

Quiros to withdraw not guilty pleas in Kingdom Con case

Judge rejects effort to move Kingdom Con trial

Leahy: Criminal case in EB-5 scandal ‘very appropriate’

Kingdom Con defendants want trial moved; point to news coverage

Stenger joins Quiros in Kingdom Con venue change request

Mastermind of alleged Kingdom Con wants trial moved

Vermont officials still working with defrauded EB-5 investors

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)