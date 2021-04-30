Advertisement

Settlement reached with bank in Kingdom Con case

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The federal receiver overseeing two Vermont ski resorts after their owner was accused of massive fraud involving foreign investors’ money has reached a proposed $1.75 million settlement with People’s United Bank.

The bank was accused of misappropriating investor funds. A final approval hearing is scheduled for July 1. According to a notice from receiver Michael Goldberg, the settlement is between a group of investors that filed a complaint in federal court, the receiver and the bank.

It settles all claims that were and could have been asserted against the bank by the investors and receiver. 

