Advertisement

Social equity in marijuana industry still largely pipe dream

Michael Diaz-Rivera sees his future in a pot delivery business made possible by Colorado's...
Michael Diaz-Rivera sees his future in a pot delivery business made possible by Colorado's marijuana social equity program.(Thomas Peipert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - As marijuana legalization proliferates in the U.S., social equity has been a selling point.

The goal is to have more Black people and other minorities in ownership positions to make up for decades of drug laws that disproportionately punished them. But so far the desire for equity has far outstripped realities. The limited statistics available indicate business owners and investors at the top of the booming legal industry remain overwhelmingly white. One reason is that aspiring minority owners with little or no business experience are overmatched in a cutthroat market dominated by large international companies.

Colorado rolled out its equity program earlier this year. It includes a provision allowing new license holders to partner and learn from an existing marijuana business owner.

Related Stories:

Governor Scott allows regulated cannabis bill to become law without signature

Racial justice organization condemns cannabis bill

Farming, racial justice coalition opposing regulated cannabis bill

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Jennifer Fornwalt
Vermont woman accused of kidnapping driver in New Hampshire
Barry Stewart
Double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Calvin Therrien
Wanted man arrested for shooting and home invasion
File photo
Wreckage from deadly crashes a sober reminder of risks of the road
The U.S. Department of Labor has directed Vermont to review the eligibility of thousands of...
Vermont directed to review thousands of unemployment claims

Latest News

Kiah Morris/File
Bennington agrees to pay $137K to Black former lawmaker, family
File photo
Vermonters gear up for Green Up Day
Anais Mitchell to address Middlebury 2021 class
Anais Mitchell to speak at Middlebury College graduation
Anais Mitchell to address Middlebury 2021 class
Anais Mitchell to address Middlebury 2021 class