Spring surplus equipment auction goes online

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Interested in an old VTrans plow or a kicker for your skiff? The state is holding its annual spring surplus equipment auction.

Like the fall auction, everything has moved online during the pandemic. A major collection of state vehicles and equipment including, dump trucks, plow trucks, pick-up trucks, box trucks, tools, tires, trailers, miscellaneous parts and more will be offered to the highest bidder over the course of the spring and summer. Officials say interested buyers will still be able to kick the tires and look under the hood of the equipment located at various state facilities.

Céline McArthur spoke with BGS Commissioner Jennifer Fitch for a taste of what’s on the auction block this year and how it helps the state recoup expenses.

