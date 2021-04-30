Advertisement

State leaders to hold briefing ahead of next phase of reopening

Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Phil Scott (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Friday morning.

We expect the vaccine rollout to be a topic of discussion. More than 60 percent of Vermonters 16 and older now have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

We also expect to learn more about the governor’s reopening plan as the next phase rolls out on Saturday.

In this phase, gatherings will be allowed to have up to 150 unvaccinated people indoors with spacing and 300 unvaccinated people outdoors. Any number of vaccinated people may gather.

Masks and physical distancing are still required when not with your household.

Restaurants and bars, hair salons, churches, gyms, museums and theatres, government meetings, and manufacturing will move to the universal guidance.

You can catch Friday’s press conference live right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

