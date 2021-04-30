Advertisement

‘Thank God she’s alive’: Girl jumps from sixth-floor balcony to escape fire in N.Y.

By WCBS Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - A girl jumped from the sixth-floor balcony of her family’s apartment to escape a fire raging inside.

“Six stories? How?” said Lavelle Tingman, a nearby resident. “Thank God she’s alive.”

Family friends say the fire started at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Mahogany McBride, 8 years old, was being watched by an aunt while her mother was out of town.

Witnesses say the aunt was out in the hall as the fire forced the girl out to the balcony.

Firefighters say it was there Mahogany was forced to make the decision to jump.

“She landed on the dirt,” Deputy Chief Anthony Montera said. “I think she was aware enough to aim for the dirt and not the pavement.”

Mahogany landed about 60 feet below, injured but alive as people rushed to help her.

Darian, a former classmate of Mahogany, lives in the same building and talked with her briefly before paramedics came.

“I was like ‘Mahogany, are you OK?’ but she was just crying,” Darian Alvarez said.

Mahogany’s legs were crushed in the incident, and she was taken to a hospital where she faces what is expected to be a lengthy recovery.

“She’s braver than me because I don’t think I would’ve jumped,” said Gloria Jones, a nearby resident.

Her aunt reportedly was seen getting into an ambulance.

About 100 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Seven firefighters and one other resident in the building suffered minor injuries.

