Vermont Racial Justice Alliance presents data on racial wealth gap

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance has created a new dashboard of race-aggregated data in policing, health, education, and wealth to show how disparities persist across all sectors.

The VRJA says users can visit the dashboard “as a one-stop-shop for vital data that has the potential to inform policy outcomes and public opinion.”

Mark Hughes, the executive director of the VRJA, says they used a variety of sources to gather the statistics. Regarding wealth inequities, all of the charts posted on the dashboard show estimates from the American Community Survey, which is conducted every year by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Racial Justice Alliance looked at data from 2015 to 2019 to analyze racial gaps in homeownership.

They have a city-by-city breakdown of homeownership among different racial groups.

In Burlington, they found that 38% of white people own their homes, while only 2.3% of Black people do. Down in Rutland, Black homeownership is higher than it is in Burlington at 39 percent, but it’s still 16% less than white homeownership.

It’s important to understand that wealth is linked to home and land ownership, and the more property someone has, the more wealth they can pass down from generation to generation. But due to systemic and economic barriers over the centuries, many black Americans have been denied the ability to accrue wealth, leading to these racial disparities in homeownership.

The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance says they want the state legislature to acknowledge the historical impact those barriers have had on Black Vermonters and focus on solutions.

“We have to have this conversation about segregation and the Great Migration, not just Jim Crow Laws, but redlining, which really had a lot to do with the evaluation of homes and delineating the evaluation of homes between Blacks and whites. The GI Bill, which enabled a lot of white Americans who were returning from war to purchase homes. We’ve got to talk about the New Deal which created the white middle class,” said Hughes. “So what we know is that homeownership and land have been passed down generationally. So to those folks who own homes, they’re accumulating equity in these homes and that places them in a position to be able to pass that wealth down to their children. So yes, there’s a lot of interconnectivity because where one lives often determines where one goes to school. One’s income and economic status often determines the quality of health care that they receive, so yes it’s all interconnected.”

There are several bills currently in the Vermont Legislature that the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance is pushing for. That includes H.273 that aims to promote racial and social equity in land access and property ownership by creating grant programs for minority Vermonters.

