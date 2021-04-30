Vermont’s COVID-19 emergency mortgage assistance program reopens Monday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s program that helps homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage payments and property taxes during the pandemic, is re-opening their program, Monday May 3rd.

The funds are provided through the federal CARES Act. The program operated first in July through December of 2020, providing 636 Vermont households with grants averaging $6,000. With an average monthly mortgage payments of $1,200, with most of these households owing three months or more in payments and majority of them were in forbearance.

The program is administered by Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) but is open to all eligible homeowners regardless of loan servicer.

For more information about the program and to see if you’re eligible, visit the VHFA’s website.

