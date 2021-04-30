Advertisement

Vermont’s COVID-19 emergency mortgage assistance program reopens Monday

(wwsb)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s program that helps homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage payments and property taxes during the pandemic, is re-opening their program, Monday May 3rd.

The funds are provided through the federal CARES Act. The program operated first in July through December of 2020, providing 636 Vermont households with grants averaging $6,000. With an average monthly mortgage payments of $1,200, with most of these households owing three months or more in payments and majority of them were in forbearance.

The program is administered by Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) but is open to all eligible homeowners regardless of loan servicer.

For more information about the program and to see if you’re eligible, visit the VHFA’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Stewart
Double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Jennifer Fornwalt
Vermont woman accused of kidnapping driver in New Hampshire
Calvin Therrien
Wanted man arrested for shooting and home invasion
File photo
Wreckage from deadly crashes a sober reminder of risks of the road
The inaugural flight from Burlington to Boston on Boutique Air landed Thursday afternoon. It...
Burlington to Boston direct flights take off

Latest News

Burlington
New public survey aimed to see how Burlington can be safer and healthier
Burlington Farmers Market to open May 8th
Cutout Photo: 401(K) 2012 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 <br />Photo: Steve Buissinne
Saint Albans man arrested, accused of selling cocaine
Warren Poole, 41
Enosburg man arrested for selling meth and heroin