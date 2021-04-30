BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a cool, soggy, gray day to wind down the end of April!

As this storm moves by to the east, the winds will be picking up from the WNW and gusts could be as high as 50 mph especially in our southern counties. These winds won’t be as strong overnight tonight but they will also be bringing in some colder air! That means rain showers will change to snow showers, mainly in the mountains where they could pick up a couple of inches of wet snow, but we could see a few flakes in the valleys as well. A fine way to kick off the month of May!

Saturday is Green Up Day, and after a lingering rain or mountain snow shower, skies will clear and the sun will return for the rest of the day. It will be on the cool side, and it will still be blustery in the morning, but the wind will settle down as we get into the afternoon.

Another fast-moving disturbance will bring a few showers on Saturday night into early Sunday. Again, it will clear out for the most part in the afternoon on Sunday, and temperatures will come up to near normal levels (normal high in Burlington is now 62°).

We will keep those temperatures near normal for most of next week, with highs in the low 60s but it will be unsettled through the middle of the week with a chance of showers each day. That being said, we can expect to see some sunny breaks each day as well.

Have a good weekend everyone!

