BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! It’s the last day of April, and the month is going to go out with a bang. The wobbly frontal system that has been bringing the rain over the last couple of days will have one last gasp today as it finally moves through the region. We are expecting another day with April showers, on & off throughout the day.

The wind has been light lately, but that will be changing today. As the system moves by us to the east, winds will pick up out of the WNW. Winds gusts could be as high as 50 mph during the afternoon, especially in our southern counties. Those winds will also be bringing in a chunk of chilly air, so temperatures will be dropping off this afternoon. As it turns colder this evening, the rain showers will change to snow showers . . . mainly in the mountains, but there could also be some wet snowflakes flying around the valleys, too. The higher mountain peaks will actually pick up a couple of inches of snow by Saturday morning. What a way to start the month of May!

Saturday is Green Up Day, and after a lingering rain or mountain snow shower, skies will clear and the sun will return for the rest of the day. It will be on the cool side, and it will still be blustery in the morning, but the wind will settle down as we get into the afternoon.

Another fast-moving disturbance will bring a few showers on Saturday night into early Sunday. Again, it will clear out for the most part in the afternoon on Sunday, and temperatures will come up to near normal levels (normal high in Burlington is now 62°).

We will keep those temperatures near normal for most of next week. But it will be an unsettled period of weather as small, fast-moving disturbances bring the chance for a few showers each day through mid-week. But there will also be some sunny breaks, too.

Enjoy the first weekend of May, despite the cool conditions to start the new month. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.