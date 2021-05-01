Arbor Farm Market opens in South Hero

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new shop is open for business in South Hero.

Arbor Farm Market opened up shop with a soft opening on Arbor Day.

The storefront is owned by the folks at Arbor Farmstead in Grand Isle, and is designed to make local food more accessible to Islanders. The business model is essentially a hybrid between a grocery store and a farmers market.

The small store is packed with local produce, dairy, maple, and other products, as well as fair trade staples from around the country.

Co-owner Alisha Utter says they were very well received by the community on their opening day.

“It’s been a long-time vision of ours,” says Utter. “We had this idea of a contemporary take on a Vermont general store. The model was inspired by farm stands throughout New England, but also with a farmer-centered perspective so we thought it would be interesting to have a farmer-owned model that’s not only supporting local farmers, but also farmers globally.”

They’re planning to have a grand-opening on Memorial Day Weekend. In the meantime the store is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The physical address is 324 US Route 2, South Hero, VT.

